Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.54 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $3.70 or 0.00005375 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $388.72 million and $41.54 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.17 or 0.05618007 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000666 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00053625 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011468 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00016505 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017559 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012192 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003245 BTC.
Qtum Coin Profile
Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,166,418 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars.
