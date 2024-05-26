Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises 1.2% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $31.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,384.64. 171,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,235. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $745.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,245.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,207.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,561,840. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.