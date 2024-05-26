Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 18,960 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance comprises about 3.3% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.42% of Credit Acceptance worth $28,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total transaction of $1,431,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $5.28 on Friday, reaching $481.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,467. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $379.77 and a 1 year high of $616.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $529.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.99. The company has a quick ratio of 13.79, a current ratio of 13.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.71 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 42.37 EPS for the current year.

CACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.33.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

