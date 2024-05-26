Quilter Plc Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 211,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 367,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,265,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,419,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,358,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $167.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

