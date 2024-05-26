Quilter Plc Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

HON traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,360,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.69.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

