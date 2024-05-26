Request Price Hits $0.14 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $142.87 million and $2.15 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009207 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011275 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001349 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,570.03 or 1.00259275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011577 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00119224 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003717 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13928834 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,663,636.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

