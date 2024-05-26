Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) CAO Sells $152,925.19 in Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

