Resolute Advisors LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

PM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. 4,053,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.25. The company has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.46.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

