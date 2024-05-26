Resolute Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after buying an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,251,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,696,000 after buying an additional 41,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,478 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.51. 122,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,698. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.03.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

