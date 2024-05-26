RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.25.
RLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
View Our Latest Research Report on RLI
RLI Stock Performance
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RLI will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.
RLI Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 25.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 237.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 207,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,864,000 after buying an additional 146,324 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RLI by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,400,000 after buying an additional 33,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RLI during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RLI
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.