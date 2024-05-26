RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.25.

RLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get RLI alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RLI

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $145.88 on Friday. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RLI will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 25.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 237.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 207,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,864,000 after buying an additional 146,324 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RLI by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,400,000 after buying an additional 33,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RLI during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLI

(Get Free Report

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.