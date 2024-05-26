Rockhopper Exploration’s (RKH) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 37 ($0.47) target price on the stock.
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of RKH opened at GBX 13.28 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.02. The stock has a market cap of £85.04 million, a P/E ratio of 265.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.84. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 14.95 ($0.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 1.44.
