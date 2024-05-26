Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $544.66. 369,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.06 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $537.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

