Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $131.86, but opened at $141.86. Ross Stores shares last traded at $143.45, with a volume of 1,416,246 shares traded.

The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 9.60%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ross Stores by 515.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,585 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1,437.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,039,000 after purchasing an additional 959,594 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,563,000 after buying an additional 673,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.66. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

