SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,870,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,323,000 after buying an additional 152,203 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,218,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,556,000 after buying an additional 52,127 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after buying an additional 107,590 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.33. 329,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.40 and a 200-day moving average of $108.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $117.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

