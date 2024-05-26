SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.77.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,228. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

