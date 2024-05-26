SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 124 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $73,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 104.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 453.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,362 shares of company stock worth $15,889,110. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.25. 426,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.22. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $225.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.