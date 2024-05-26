Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $1,444,588.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,296,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $308,187.84.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $3,512,553.84.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $2,720,223.22.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $3,274,481.94.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $3,183,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $2,950,080.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,749 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,933,436.52.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $3,330,240.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $3,768,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,137 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $3,059,221.32.

Samsara Stock Down 0.3 %

IOT opened at $39.37 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Samsara by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.