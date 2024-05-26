Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $220.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $232.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.66. The company has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 588.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 80,522 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,199,000 after buying an additional 48,890 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

