Sapphire Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and $2,689.46 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.82 or 0.05595397 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00053380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00016643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,762,273,199 coins and its circulating supply is 1,741,590,976 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.