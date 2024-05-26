Scotiabank Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$15.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPM. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.
In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 42,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$467,422.56. In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 42,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$467,422.56. Also, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total transaction of C$85,338.00. Insiders sold a total of 141,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
