Scotiabank Raises Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target to $23.00

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at $479,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 15,618.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,803,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,340,000 after buying an additional 3,779,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 121.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

