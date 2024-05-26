Sepio Capital LP Buys 34 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 34,025 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $10.16 on Friday, hitting $321.60. 4,714,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,595. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.17 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.15.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.39.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,326 shares of company stock worth $80,147,130 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

