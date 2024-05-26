Sepio Capital LP Has $446,000 Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PB. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.09. 244,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,084. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

