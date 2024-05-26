Sepio Capital LP Invests $171,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snap by 3,121.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 9,988,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,709,800. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at $854,699,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,509,829 shares of company stock worth $21,263,829. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

