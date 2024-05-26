Sepio Capital LP Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,887,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.04. The stock has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $125.01 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

