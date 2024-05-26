Sepio Capital LP Sells 88 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pool by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on POOL

Pool Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pool stock traded down $2.63 on Friday, reaching $362.46. The company had a trading volume of 243,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $381.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.08. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.