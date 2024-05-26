Sepio Capital LP Takes $220,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $691,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total value of $1,814,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,585,524.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,380 shares of company stock valued at $32,026,223. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $753.38. 287,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,546. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $681.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $646.66. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

