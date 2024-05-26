Sepio Capital LP Takes $242,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after buying an additional 274,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 106.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,813 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,549,000 after buying an additional 151,844 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ASML traded up $21.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $956.22. The stock had a trading volume of 685,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,115. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $936.57 and its 200 day moving average is $849.28. The firm has a market cap of $377.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

