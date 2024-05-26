Sepio Capital LP Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $404.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.65. The company has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $408.43.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,290 shares of company stock valued at $57,207,154. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

