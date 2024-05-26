Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $64.06, but opened at $65.65. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 169,950 shares.

Specifically, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 39,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $2,506,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,830,446.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOUR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,151,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,040,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

