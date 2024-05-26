Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Position Reduced by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.83. 54,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $996.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $919,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,540,379.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $157,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at $423,147.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,750 shares of company stock worth $1,899,808. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simulations Plus

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

