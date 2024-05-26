Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Down 5.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.30. Approximately 694,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,193,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Specifically, Director Keith Dean Spickelmier sold 198,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.21, for a total value of C$238,903.30. In other news, Director Keith Dean Spickelmier sold 198,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.21, for a total transaction of C$238,903.30. Also, Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 773,860 shares of company stock valued at $821,529. 15.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$530.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

