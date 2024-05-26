Skopos Labs Inc. Buys New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Hershey by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.06.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $296,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY traded down $4.04 on Friday, hitting $197.00. 1,880,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,444. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $263.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

