Skopos Labs Inc. Buys New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Snowflake by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,026,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,169. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.31. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

