Skopos Labs Inc. Buys Shares of 16,485 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 140,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 125,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,589,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,974,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

