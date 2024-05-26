Skopos Labs Inc. Buys Shares of 3,601 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,601 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,653,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,135. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

