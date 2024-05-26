Skopos Labs Inc. Invests $219,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.27. 1,056,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,710. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.83. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

