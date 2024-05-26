Skopos Labs Inc. Invests $292,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,677 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,962 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of COIN stock traded up $18.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.65. 10,249,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,954,198. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 3.46.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,019 shares of company stock worth $108,548,420 in the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

