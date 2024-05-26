Skopos Labs Inc. Purchases New Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,489,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 228,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after buying an additional 866,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 28,898 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,095. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.6 %

UNM stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.67. 478,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,889. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

