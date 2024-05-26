Skopos Labs Inc. Purchases Shares of 557 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 557 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.06. 1,852,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,345. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.00 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

