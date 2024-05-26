Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 1.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Friday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $171.00 to $185.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as high as $159.00 and last traded at $157.14. Approximately 2,624,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,132,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.58.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.03 and its 200-day moving average is $180.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

