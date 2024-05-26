SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.
SWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
Shares of SWI stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 0.97. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.74 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.58%. Research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
