SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

SWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

SolarWinds Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,870,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,736 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $5,420,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 0.97. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.74 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.58%. Research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd.

About SolarWinds

(Get Free Report

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.