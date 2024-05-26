S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $438.24. 661,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $424.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.