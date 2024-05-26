SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 123,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,689. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
