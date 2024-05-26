Stephens Trims Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Target Price to $102.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.63.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,103,353. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,999.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 30,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,394,000 after purchasing an additional 947,704 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $12,535,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.