STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STE stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.17. 510,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,007. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

