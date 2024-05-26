StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance
Shares of ICD opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.86.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
