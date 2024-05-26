StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance
SRNE opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.42.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sorrento Therapeutics
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.