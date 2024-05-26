StockNews.com Downgrades Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get Conduent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNDT

Conduent Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. Conduent has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1,084.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.