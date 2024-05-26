StockNews.com Downgrades First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.50 million, a P/E ratio of -110.70 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

In related news, Director Dana D. Behar acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,403.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dana D. Behar acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,403.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 84,516 shares of company stock worth $898,012. Corporate insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 301,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

